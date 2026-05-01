New exhibits open during First Friday reception at Ocean City Center for the Arts

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Art League of Ocean City will host its May First Friday reception Friday, May 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 94th Street bayside. The free event includes refreshments and hors d’oeuvres.
This month’s highlights include Patrick Leib’s “Little Free Art Gallery” in the courtyard, a participatory installation where visitors can take, contribute and exchange artwork. The Art League says Leib will also be in attendance.
A new mural by Brandon Bell will debut on a utility box, transforming everyday infrastructure into a public art display.
Inside the galleries, the Thaler Gallery features “Saltwater Taffy,” a fiber-arts exhibition, while the Sisson Gallery presents “Flora and Fauna,” a juried photography show focused on the natural world.
Studio E showcases “Celebrating the Year of the Horse” by Joanne Guilfoil and Lynn Yockelson, and the Spotlight Gallery features mosaic works by William Camelio.
Additional displays include the Global Travel Photo Show archives and new work by Maureen Chandler in the Artisan Showcase.
Satellite exhibits are on view at The Princess Royale and The Coffee Beanery on 94th Street.