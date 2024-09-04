GEORGETOWN, Del -Additional fencing has been added to the Sandhill Fields sports complex. This project was recently completed following a break-in on Aug. 4.
According to the Sussex Sports Center Foundation, the new fencing was installed around the perimeter of each field and along the property line behind the fields. "We are excited about the added safety and containment these fences provide," Sandhill Fields General Manager Shannon Anfuso explained. "This project reinforces our efforts to provide a safe and enjoyable space for sports and other activities."
In addition to security, the fencing is designed to keep soccer and lacrosse balls within designated play areas.
Last month, equipment was stolen from the community garage at the complex There has not been an update from Georgetown Police in the search for the suspect.