GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Sandhill Fields Sports Complex in Georgetown says its the victim of a break-in.
According to a post by Sandhill Fields, the community garage was broken into Aug. 4, which resulted in thousands of dollars worth of equipment and resources being stolen.
"The individuals responsible for stealing from a non-profit organization have directly undermined our unrelenting efforts to serve our Sandhill attendees, and the community as a whole," a Facebook post by the Georgetown Sports Complex reads.
However, Sandhill Fields remains positive amid the break-in.
"Our passion for maintaining these fields and serving our community remains unwavering."
"To those responsible, we hope you understand the impact of your actions," the post added. "We stand tall and united with the support of our wonderful community."
Sandhill Fields urges anyone with information about the theft to come forward to provide tips.