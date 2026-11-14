a first responder looks at a sensory tool with a young boy

A new Sussex County initiative aims to help first responders better support people with autism and other special needs during emergencies. (It’s Better Together)

MILTON, Del. - A new initiative is bringing sensory support tools to first responders in Sussex County to help people with autism and other special needs during emergencies.

It’s Better Together launched its CMDE, or Calming Measures During Escalation, initiative by delivering sensory support bags to the Milton Police and Fire departments on Oct. 29.

a group smiles for a photo

It’s Better Together launched its CMDE, or Calming Measures During Escalation, initiative by delivering sensory support bags to the Milton Police and Fire departments on Oct. 29. (It’s Better Together)

The group says that each bag includes items such as noise-reducing headphones and fidgets designed to help individuals manage stress and anxiety during emergency situations.

The initiative aims to reach more first responders throughout Sussex County, including Delaware State Police. It’s Better Together also received a $1,000 grant from the Wawa Foundation to support the effort.

The organization says community members and businesses can donate items through the CMDE Amazon Wish List at its-bettertogether.com.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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