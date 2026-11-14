MILTON, Del. - A new initiative is bringing sensory support tools to first responders in Sussex County to help people with autism and other special needs during emergencies.
It’s Better Together launched its CMDE, or Calming Measures During Escalation, initiative by delivering sensory support bags to the Milton Police and Fire departments on Oct. 29.
The group says that each bag includes items such as noise-reducing headphones and fidgets designed to help individuals manage stress and anxiety during emergency situations.
The initiative aims to reach more first responders throughout Sussex County, including Delaware State Police. It’s Better Together also received a $1,000 grant from the Wawa Foundation to support the effort.
The organization says community members and businesses can donate items through the CMDE Amazon Wish List at its-bettertogether.com.