MARYLAND- Several new Maryland laws aimed at improving road safety, strengthening penalties for impaired driving, and expanding Motor Vehicle Administration services take effect Wednesday, Oct. 1.
The legislation, signed earlier this year by Gov. Wes Moore, includes measures addressing drunk and drug-impaired driving, driver education, license revocations, and expanded options for state IDs and license plates.
According to one of the most significant changes, House Bill 70/Senate Bill 207, the MVA can revoke the driver’s license of anyone convicted of impaired driving that causes a death or life-threatening injury, or for leaving the scene of a serious crash. The agency states that offenders may apply for reinstatement after five years or after two years, provided they meet stringent qualifications.
House Bill 189/Senate Bill 187 strengthens penalties for commercial driver’s license holders convicted of drunk driving. The agency must suspend CDL privileges for at least one year if a driver is convicted of operating any vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher. The threshold for commercial vehicles remains at 0.04, with repeat violations possibly resulting in a lifetime ban.
The Motor Vehicle Administration is also updating driver education. Under House Bill 463/Senate Bill 471, the agency’s three-hour safety course for people with a foreign driver’s license will expand beyond alcohol and drug education to include traffic signs, pavement markings, administrative penalties, and work zone safety.
Additional laws taking effect Oct. 1 include:
- Eric’s ID Law (HB 707/SB 618): Allows people to add a hidden disability notation to their license, ID, or moped permit.
- HB 191/SB 40: Authorizes towers and police to send electronic notices to owners of towed or abandoned cars.
- HB 313/SB 54: Permits the Motor Vehicle Administration to issue specially designed vintage reproduction license plates.
The Motor Vehicle Administration will also join the state’s Cannabis Public Health Advisory Council under House Bill 46/Senate Bill 222 to provide expertise on impaired driving issues.