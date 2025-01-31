OCEAN CITY, Md. – The lineup for the brand-new music festival to celebrate Ocean City’s 150th anniversary has been announced. The Rising Tides Festival, which promises to take attendees on a nostalgic journey through decades of music, is set to kick off on Nov. 22 at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.
The music event features the Forever Young and 70s Soul Jam Tour. The Forever Young Tour performances will take place in the Music Hall from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ocean City Tourism says this part of the festival will be hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and will dive into the nostalgia of the 90s and 00s. Some other performers include Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and O-Town.
The 70s Soul Jam portion of the music event promises attendees to feel the rhythm of smooth vocals and funky basslines. It will be hosted by J.J. Walker and occur at the Performing Arts Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Other performers include The Spinners, The Legendary Blue Notes and William Hart’s Delfonics.
In addition to the concerts, the festival will offer a variety of activities, including an indoor roller skating rink and a silent disco. Tickets and festival information can be found online.