OCEAN CITY Md.- Ocean City is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a brand-new music event, the Rising Tides Festival, on Nov. 22 at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Featuring performances by Forever Young: I Love the 90s & Pop 2000's Tour and the 70's Soul Jam, the festival promises to take attendees on a nostalgic journey through decades of music.

In addition to the concerts, the festival will offer a variety of activities, including an indoor roller skating rink and a silent disco, ensuring there’s something for all ages.

This new addition to Ocean City’s event calendar follows a string of successful music festivals. The inaugural Country Calling Music Festival featured over 25 artists across three stages, while Oceans Calling returned from Sept. 27-29 with headliners like Blink-182, The Killers, and Dave Matthews Band. Another new music festival, Boardwalk Rock, is set to take over the boardwalk from May 17-18.

Oceans Calling

Crowd on the sand at Oceans Calling.

The full lineup for the Rising Tides Festival will be revealed on Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available starting at noon through ococean.com.

