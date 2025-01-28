OCEAN CITY Md.- Ocean City is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a brand-new music event, the Rising Tides Festival, on Nov. 22 at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Featuring performances by Forever Young: I Love the 90s & Pop 2000's Tour and the 70's Soul Jam, the festival promises to take attendees on a nostalgic journey through decades of music.
In addition to the concerts, the festival will offer a variety of activities, including an indoor roller skating rink and a silent disco, ensuring there’s something for all ages.
This new addition to Ocean City’s event calendar follows a string of successful music festivals. The inaugural Country Calling Music Festival featured over 25 artists across three stages, while Oceans Calling returned from Sept. 27-29 with headliners like Blink-182, The Killers, and Dave Matthews Band. Another new music festival, Boardwalk Rock, is set to take over the boardwalk from May 17-18.
The full lineup for the Rising Tides Festival will be revealed on Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available starting at noon through ococean.com.