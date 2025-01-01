OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is gearing up for a year-long celebration to mark a major milestone, featuring 150 days of events aimed at showcasing the town's vibrancy beyond its iconic beach and boardwalk.
From major festivals like Oceans Calling, Country Calling, and Sunfest to smaller, unique activations, the town’s tourism team is pulling out all the stops. The festivities will highlight local traditions and create new experiences, with the goal of drawing in visitors year-round.
Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo says the celebration will offer something for everyone.
"We're going to celebrate 150 days throughout the year here with, you know, very small activations. And we're going to sprinkle in some really cool events for our public to enjoy," Perlozzo said.
The 150-day celebration will kick off in January, with events designed to extend the town’s appeal beyond the busy summer months. Perlozzo emphasized the economic benefits of keeping people in town longer.
"It is an opportunity to create additional economic benefits, derive some attention for the resort. People want to come and book their stay. They can look and see what's out there," he said.
For locals and visitors alike, the growing event lineup underscores how Ocean City has evolved over the years. Longtime visitor Henry Johnson reflected on how much the town has grown since his childhood.
"I've seen this place grow, and it continues to grow, and it's great. More restaurants, more people. I just love Ocean City," Johnson said.
Even as holiday favorites like Winterfest of Lights remain a staple for visitors, preparations are already underway to make the upcoming 150-day celebration one to remember.
Perlozzo encouraged people to stay tuned for announcements, with all events set to be listed on the OCOcean by January. Those seeking more information can also stop by the Ocean City Convention Center for updates.