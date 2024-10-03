OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is set to kick off its inaugural Country Calling Music Festival tomorrow, running through Saturday night. The event will feature more than 25 artists performing across three stages, with two located on the beach and one along the boardwalk.
Local Don Dzedzy views these events as a key strategy to keep the summer spirit alive. “Ocean City has had events after the season, and they bring a lot of people here, keeping the summer going,” he said.
Following the success of Oceans Calling, fans of country music are set to flock to the Inlet for the Country’s Calling festival this weekend.
Tom Perlozzo, Ocean City's Tourism and Business Development Director, sees this festival as an economic boon for the town. “We’re very excited for our businesses to stay open. This is a great opportunity to showcase Ocean City. It's not just a weekend event; it’s a chance to attract people back for vacations or to live, work, and play here,” he stated.
The Country’s Calling concert is completely sold out, with an impressive 55,000 tickets sold. This influx of visitors is expected to drive increased foot traffic and sales for local businesses, bolstering their year-round revenues.
“I think it's great. Anything that brings people in during the offseason keeps the economy going,” Dzedzy added.
With Country’s Calling kicking off tomorrow, businesses are poised to take advantage of the late-season event. Following this festival, the Endless Summer Cruisin' event will take place from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, continuing the momentum for Ocean City’s fall festivities.