LEWES, Del. — A new public art installation at George H.P. Smith Park is celebrating people who helped shape Lewes, with a focus on community members whose contributions may not be widely known.
The sculpture, created by jeweler and Lewes Public Arts Committee Chair Heidi Lowe and local aluminum worker Nate Landis, was developed after a separate public art project that had been in the works for two years ultimately fell through.
“Lewes has an arts committee that actually brings art from all over the world, and we’ve never actually had local artists do this,” Lowe said. “It was our pivot in the moment, but it really worked out.”
Rather than abandoning the effort, Lowe and Landis created a new piece tied to the city's 250th anniversary and its history.
The aluminum sculpture features silhouettes of individuals connected to Lewes who made significant contributions in a variety of fields.
Among those represented are Theodore Freeman, an astronaut, and Cato, a shipbuilder who began life in slavery in Lewes. The installation also honors Bo Gooch, the first African American chief of police in Lewes.
The piece is constructed entirely of aluminum. Each silhouette is mounted individually, creating a composition that combines positive and negative space through a distinctive cut-line design.
Lowe said the artistic approach was intended to create both a visually striking installation and a meaningful tribute to the people depicted.
Lowe said she hopes visitors to H.P. Smith Park feel a connection to the artwork and see their community reflected in it.