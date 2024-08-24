GEORGETOWN, Del. - Wednesday Sept. 18 will be the kickoff for a new series of seminars aimed at improving water quality through effective stormwater management and best management practices.
The Sussex Conservation District and the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension have partnered up to make this happen. The sessions will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Carvel Research and Education Center in Georgetown.
The goal of the seminars is to provide knowledge and tools needed for homeowners to become better environmental stewards. According to the EPA, stormwater runoff from streets and yards is one of the most significant sources of waterway contamination.
There are three sessions scheduled:
- Sept. 18 about Delaware's stormwater system.
- Oct. 9 about fertilizer use.
- Nov. 20 about native plants and funding opportunities.
Preregistration is highly recommended as seating is limited. For more information or to register visit SussexConservation.org