LEWES, Del. — The City of Lewes will install new stop signs at three intersections on Monday June 22, weather permitting, as part of an effort to improve traffic safety for people who live in and visit the city.
According to a city announcement, stop signs will be added at the intersections of East Market Street and Cedar Street, Connecticut Avenue and Cedar Street, and Odessa Avenue/Michigan Avenue and Cedar Street.
City officials said the changes are intended to enhance safety in the area.
The Lewes Police Department will monitor the new traffic patterns through regular patrols and enforcement efforts. Police also plan to review citizen complaints and evaluate any traffic issues or accidents that may occur following the installation of the signs.