Stop sign

The City of Lewes will install new stop signs at three Cedar Street intersections on June 22 in an effort to improve traffic safety.

LEWES, Del. — The City of Lewes will install new stop signs at three intersections on Monday June 22, weather permitting, as part of an effort to improve traffic safety for people who live in and visit the city.

According to a city announcement, stop signs will be added at the intersections of East Market Street and Cedar Street, Connecticut Avenue and Cedar Street, and Odessa Avenue/Michigan Avenue and Cedar Street.

City officials said the changes are intended to enhance safety in the area.

The Lewes Police Department will monitor the new traffic patterns through regular patrols and enforcement efforts. Police also plan to review citizen complaints and evaluate any traffic issues or accidents that may occur following the installation of the signs.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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