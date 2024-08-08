OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Paramedics Foundation has partnered with the Ocean City Fire Department to equip the Ocean City Beach Patrol with 10 additional Stop the Bleed kits.
These kits are designed to control bleeding in traumatic events and limit the amount of blood loss. According to the department, this initiative comes on the heels of a critical event on July 7 when a Beach Patrol employee used one of these kits to save a surfer. The surfer suffered a severe laceration from a surfboard skeg near 38th Street. The department says that the swift actions of the Beach Patrol were pivotal in controlling the bleeding, allowing paramedics to provide advanced care and prepare the victim for a medevac by Maryland State Police.
All three agencies came together for an annual training. Walter C. “Buck” Mann, president of the Paramedics Foundation, emphasized the importance of having Stop the Bleed kits readily available. Captain Butch Arbin of the Beach Patrol expressed gratitude for the added resources, noting that the kits significantly enhance the patrol’s preparedness and ability to manage critical situations. This collective effort shows effective emergency response on Ocean City's beaches.