GEORGETOWN, Del. -Less than two weeks after learning it will receive close to $3.5 million from the federal government, the Delaware Coastal Airport is expected to receive an update on its plans for a new parallel taxiway.
At Wednesday night's Advisory Committee meeting, Airport Manager Bob Bryant is on the agenda to review the project. The $3,473,464 from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program will go towards a new paved taxiway.
Safety is concern under the existing airport set-up with pilots and passengers having to cross over existing taxiways in order to get to parking. The new taxiway is supposed to eliminate that.
Delaware's congressional delegation, Sen. Tom Carper, Sen. Chris Coons, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, announced that the Coastal Airport was one of three in the state to receive taxpayer money.
"Sussex County appreciates the delegation’s continued support to improve and enhance Delaware Coastal Airport, and this funding will do just that with our parallel taxiway project." said Bryant.