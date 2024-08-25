SNOW HILL, Md.- The Worcester County Health Department has partnered with the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration to encourage teens to make healthy choices by giving them a Teen Health Bag when passing your driving test at the Motor Vehicle Administration. This bag will contain information regarding the negative effects of drug and alcohol use, freebies and connections to resources, according to the organization.
With school being around the corner the MVA wants to help young people have a healthy school year and accredits the Worcester County Health Department for making this initiative happen.
"We are all very aware of the profound impact that alcohol and drug use have had on the youth and families across our state and the deadly consequences that come from being impaired and driving," said Maryland Motor Vehicle Administrator, Chrissy Nizer.
The Teen Health Bags will begin on Monday, Aug. 26 and for more information about teen health, visit worcesterhealth.org or call 410-632-1100 and select option 5 for Prevention Services.