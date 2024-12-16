LEWES, Del. – The Cape Henlopen Boys Basketball Booster Club is hosting the 1st Annual Beach Bash Basketball Tournament on Dec. 27 and 28 at Cape Henlopen High School. This two-day event will feature a lineup of high school teams from across the Mid-Atlantic region.
Organizers aim to fill the gap left by the popular Slam Dunk to the Beach tournament, which is taking a break this year. "Although we are disappointed to not have Slam Dunk, we are striving to keep a similar event going but with teams primarily from the Delmarva area. We promise to deliver an excellent experience with the talent across Delaware and our surrounding states," said the Cape Henlopen Boys Basketball Booster Club in a statement.
The cost of bringing teams from across the country became to high to continue Slam Dunk. "If it did not cost so much money to fly these teams in, put them up, and NIL (Name Image and License) and everything else that is involved," Beach Bash Organizer Paul Bauer said. "I think we are going to be able to replace it very well."
The tournament will feature four teams in a win-and-advance format. In addition to Cape Henlopen High School, Broadneck High School (Maryland), Mountain View High School (Virginia), and Oakland Mills High School (Howard County, Maryland) are set to compete.