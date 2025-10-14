SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A powerful coastal storm brought flooding to Bethany Beach, forcing officials to close North Pennsylvania Avenue from Garfield Parkway to Fifth Street due to rising water.
Barricades were placed at key intersections, and emergency personnel urged residents and visitors to avoid driving through standing water.
Ted Scoleri, a Bethany Beach local, said the community is accustomed to losing parts of the beach during storms like this.
"We lose the beach every time we have a nor’easter like this," Scoleri said. "You’re never going to beat Mother Nature."
While Bethany Beach dealt with street closures and beach erosion, nearby Long Neck also faced severe flooding.
Jim Hughes, who moved to Long Neck from Washington, D.C., about a year ago, said flooding has become a regular concern for his neighborhood.
"The water possibly coming up makes you nervous at night," Hughes said. "It’s taking really long for it to get out of the area."
Stay tuned to CoastTV and follow us on Facebook for the latest updates on the coastal storm impacting Delmarva.