MILTON, Del. — The Town of Milton has replaced their 'Welcome to Milton' sign in front of the Heritage Creek development with the help of a donation from the Women’s Club of Milton.
According to the Town, the support from the Women’s Club of Milton helps ensure that the important landmark continues to greet residents and visitors with pride and reflects the welcoming spirit of the town.
"We are grateful for the Women’s Club of Milton’s commitment to supporting local projects and strengthening our community. Thank you for helping us maintain a warm and welcoming entrance to Milton," said the Town of Milton.