NEWARK, Del. - The Newark Police Department gave an update Monday on the investigation into a shooting that occurred on East Main Street on Halloween night. Police said two young adults were arrested in connection to the shooting.
At the news conference in the city council chambers, Police Chief Mark Farrell Monday said that a 17-year-old person from North East Maryland and an 18-year-old Wilmington resident were picked up in recent days.
Farrell said vehicle license-plate reading technology helped to identify the suspects. They were indicted Monday by a New Castle County Grand Jury.
Police also said they were aware of activity on social media prior to that night with concern over a "takeover" on Oct. 31, but police said nothing indicated that there would be a shooting.
Police said seven people, including a University of Delaware student and three teenagers, were injured that Halloween evening.