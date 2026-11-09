NEWARK, Del.- The Newark Police Department and Delaware Attorney General’s Office are expected to provide an update Monday on the investigation into a shooting that occurred on East Main Street on Halloween night.
According to police, a news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Newark Municipal Building, located at 220 South Main St. in Newark. The news conference will take place in the City Council Chambers.
Representatives from the Newark Police Department and the Attorney General’s Office will share updated information about the Oct. 31 shooting and the subsequent criminal investigation.
Police say seven people, including a University of Delaware student and three teenagers, were shot. The chaos led to one arrest of a 16-year-old victim who had a loaded firearm, according to police.
For those unable to attend in person, a livestream link will be available.