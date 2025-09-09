Nine projects awarded $173K to plant over 12,000 trees across Delaware

DELAWARE - Nine applicants across Delaware will receive a combined $173,000 in funding through the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative, familiarly knows as 'TEDI', to plant more than 12,000 trees during the spring of 2026.
TEDI was launched to increase tree canopy, combat climate change and promote environmental equity throughout Delaware.
“Money allocated by Delaware’s General Assembly, combined with additional funding sources available to our conservation partners, is helping ensure TEDI continues on a path to success,” DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said in a statement. The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays in Rehoboth Beach will be apart of the funded projects.
In addition to supporting planting projects, TEDI will also host tree giveaway events this fall, giving away 2,250 free trees to Delaware residents in all three counties.
The scheduled giveaway events local to Delmarva are:
Sept. 20 – University of Delaware Cooperative Extension (Milford)
Oct. 11 – Delaware Botanic Gardens (Dagsboro)
- Oct. 11 – Sussex Conservation District (Georgetown)
The projects, backed by the TEDI in partnership with the DNREC and the Delaware Forest Service, are part of the state’s goal to plant 1 million trees by 2030. So far, more than 350,000 trees have been planted statewide with support from multiple funding sources and conservation partners.