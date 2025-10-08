OCEAN CITY, Md. — After years of pitches and public support, Ocean City’s long-envisioned youth sports complex remains stalled—without a final site, and without a timeline to select one.
City Manager Terry McGean said the town has surveyed more than 130 possible locations for the facility, which would feature indoor courts, outdoor fields, and the potential to host tournaments year-round. But none of those sites have made the cut.
“Our first, critical point right now is looking for a site, looking for property,” McGean said.
Among the properties considered is a parcel near Stephen Decatur High School, but McGean said finding the right fit has been more complicated than expected.
“There are a lot of variables,” McGean said. “Looking for a willing seller, a place near a highway that has the necessary infrastructure to support the facility."
Despite the lack of progress on a location, McGean said the town’s vision for the project has not changed. The facility is expected to help boost local tourism outside the busy summer season and bring more year-round jobs to the area.
Supporters have long argued the complex would be a “home-run” investment for the region. But even those pushing for it admit the process has been slow.
“There’s been a change in administration [...] with governors, the economic emphasis,” said Tom Perlozzo, director of tourism and business development for Ocean City. “This Maryland Stadium Authority would still have to review the project. That’s all going to be dependent upon the site.”
Perlozzo said once a location is finalized, officials plan to return to the Maryland Stadium Authority with updated figures. Until then, key decisions—such as cost estimates, traffic planning, and how the funding will be split—remain on hold.
“There are always things that get in the way,” Perlozzo added. “But the sports complex will always be there until there’s some sort of decision made.”
McGean said there is no official deadline to pick a site but they hope to do so as soon as possible.