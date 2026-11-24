The Cape May-Lewes Ferry announced that four departures scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, have been canceled due to forecast high winds.
The following departures have been canceled:
Cape May: 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Lewes: 8:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
The ferry is encouraging travelers to monitor its website and social media pages for additional schedule changes as the storm approaches.
Meanwhile, Delaware State Parks will close campgrounds and overnight accommodations, including cabins and cottages, from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 27, due to the storm.
The Cape Henlopen State Park campground will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and is scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Reservations with arrival dates during the statewide closure will be automatically canceled, with full refunds issued.
Cape Henlopen campers will receive refunds for affected nights. No action is required from affected reservation holders. The park says additional information about surf fishing vehicle crossings is forthcoming.