North Bay Marina Fire

The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company says that a second alarm was struck by command due to limited resources. (Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company)

SELBYVILLE, Del. - Firefighters from multiple Sussex County and Maryland agencies quickly contained a fire inside North Bay Marina early Saturday morning after a boat caught fire inside the building.

The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company says they were called to North Bay Marina on Lighthouse Road at 4:13 a.m. for a reported fire at a commercial building. When crews arrived, firefighters say they found smoke coming from the building.
 
Firefighters say they located a boat burning inside the building and quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread further throughout the structure.
 
Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY
Roxana firefighters were joined by crews from Bethany Beach, Ocean City, Selbyville, Frankford, and Millville.
 
First responders from several agencies closed Lighthouse Road to provide a safe work area for emergency personnel.
 
Firefighters say the scene was turned over to the Delaware State Fire Marshal, and there were no injuries.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.

Recommended for you