SELBYVILLE, Del. - Firefighters from multiple Sussex County and Maryland agencies quickly contained a fire inside North Bay Marina early Saturday morning after a boat caught fire inside the building.
North Bay Marina boat fire draws response from Delaware, Maryland fire companies
- Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
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The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company says they were called to North Bay Marina on Lighthouse Road at 4:13 a.m. for a reported fire at a commercial building. When crews arrived, firefighters say they found smoke coming from the building.
Firefighters say they located a boat burning inside the building and quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread further throughout the structure.
Roxana firefighters were joined by crews from Bethany Beach, Ocean City, Selbyville, Frankford, and Millville.
First responders from several agencies closed Lighthouse Road to provide a safe work area for emergency personnel.
Firefighters say the scene was turned over to the Delaware State Fire Marshal, and there were no injuries.
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Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
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