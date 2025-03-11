LEWES, Del. - Plans for a major development near Lewes-Georgetown Highway and Beaver Dam Road have gained attention with the proposed construction of 758 homes, 94 apartments, and nearly 100,000 square feet of commercial space. Preliminary site plans for the site were approved last October, and now, three new ordinances are up for consideration.
Two ordinances focus on rezoning: one would shift part of the land to heavy commercial, while the other would designate it for medium-density residential use. A third ordinance, tied to the second, would allow for the construction of 94 multi-family units, contingent on the rezoning approval.
However, not all locals are in favor of the project. Will Albanese, who lives next to the proposed site, voiced concerns about the lack of infrastructure planning. "They're willing to plop a community down without any real regard to the infrastructure in place," Albanese said, mentioning how the last major projected force his kids to change school districts.
On the other hand, Lewes local Judy-Rose Seibert supports the development for its potential to provide affordable housing. "We need affordable housing," Seibert explained, highlighting the strain on service workers commuting from surrounding areas.
The ordinances were deferred for further review at a later meeting.