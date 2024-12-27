OAK ORCHARD WEST, Del – A brush fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in the River Winds development off Oak Orchard Road. It was first reported as a residential fire at 27728 Sandy Drive, was later determined to be a fast-moving brush fire sparked by burning activity at the property.
The Indian River, and Millsboro Volunteer Fire Companies worked to get the fire out. The Indian River Company says based on an account they received by a relative at the scene, the fire began spreading rapidly across neighboring yards and into a nearby farmer's field, putting several homes at risk.
Firefighters used 1¾-inch attack lines to suppress it and protect surrounding properties from further damage.