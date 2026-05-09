beach cleanup

Ocean City residents and visitors are invited to help clean local beaches during a series of volunteer events this May.

 Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Beach Heroes-OC is organizing a series of beach cleanups throughout May in Ocean City to help keep local beaches clean ahead of the busy summer season.

According to the town, the cleanups will take place Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. at different locations across the resort town.

Scheduled sites include:

  • the Inlet on May 5, the Convention Center area on May 12
  • 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue on May 19
  • 115th Street near Gold Coast Mall on May 26

Volunteers are encouraged to participate in the community effort aimed at protecting the beach environment and reducing litter along the shoreline.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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