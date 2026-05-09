OCEAN CITY, Md. - Beach Heroes-OC is organizing a series of beach cleanups throughout May in Ocean City to help keep local beaches clean ahead of the busy summer season.
According to the town, the cleanups will take place Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. at different locations across the resort town.
Scheduled sites include:
- the Inlet on May 5, the Convention Center area on May 12
- 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue on May 19
- 115th Street near Gold Coast Mall on May 26
Volunteers are encouraged to participate in the community effort aimed at protecting the beach environment and reducing litter along the shoreline.