OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Council is asking state lawmakers to revise a proposed bill that would allow bars and restaurants in Worcester County to sell alcohol to-go during special events.
On Tuesday, the council approved a motion to send a request to the Maryland General Assembly seeking changes to the bill so it would not apply to Ocean City. Currently, customers who purchase alcohol at a bar or restaurant in Worcester County must consume the drink on the premises.
The proposed legislation would allow businesses to purchase special alcohol to-go permits for events. Some say the change could benefit communities that host smaller events, such as Berlin and Snow Hill.
Joe Guadagnino said the idea makes sense in those areas. “In Berlin you're going to purchase it, walk out the door and you're going to be on Main Street. So you're already at at the accepted area.”
However, Ocean City council members say the resort town’s large-scale events could make the proposal difficult to manage. According to the town council, members are concerned the permits could create public safety issues and make it harder to regulate open containers and underage drinking during crowded events.
Because Ocean City is also located in Worcester County, the council is asking lawmakers to rewrite the bill so the town would be exempt.
The bill remains under consideration in the Maryland General Assembly. Until any changes are approved, alcohol purchased at bars and restaurants in Worcester County must still be consumed at the establishment.