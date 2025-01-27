OCEAN CITY, Md. - During the busy summer season in Ocean City, finding a parking spot can be a challenge. Many residents and tourists opt to take the bus, but last year, longer wait times may have left some frustrated.
For Jim Bruns, the delays led him to abandon the bus altogether. “Waiting for a bus in the rain is, I think, the most depressing experience people face,” Bruns said.
The Ocean City Bus Division presented data to the City Council on Tuesday, revealing a 7.7% decrease in bus deployments and a 4.3% drop in ridership for 2024. Despite the downward trend, officials are implementing strategies to improve the system and attract more riders.
The town has already posted applications for seasonal bus driver positions, launching the hiring process three weeks earlier than last year. In addition, the division is participating in several job fairs to recruit drivers, including one scheduled for March 22 at the Ocean City Convention Center.
With a 3% pay raise and focus on recruitment, the division aims to improve service reliability and reduce wait times. According to the bus division, they project to generate just over $2 million in revenue in 2025.