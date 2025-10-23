OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is marking the 50th anniversary of Sunfest this weekend, celebrating five decades of one of the East Coast’s most popular end-of-summer festivals.
Running from Thursday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 26, the event will transform the Inlet Parking Lot into a festival grounds filled with live music, arts and crafts, food vendors, and entertainment for all ages.
This year’s milestone festival will feature nationally known performers, more than 200 artisans, and Ocean City favorites like the Halloween Beach Maze, Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade, Great Pumpkin Race, bonfires on the beach, and the Delmarva Dock Dogs. Special attractions for the 50th anniversary include an interactive mural, expanded fireworks, and new photo opportunities.
According to the Town of Ocean City, parking at the Inlet will be limited, and visitors are encouraged to use the West Ocean City Park and Ride or the Convention Center’s Special Event Express Shuttle, both offering $4 all-day service.
