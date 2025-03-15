OCEAN CITY, Md. – The town is dedicating March to celebrating women who have shaped tourism, hospitality and community leadership.
A key feature of the month-long celebration is March’s Mobile Museum Exhibit, highlighting two influential groups: the Petticoat Regime, pioneers in Ocean City’s early tourism industry, and the Steel Magnolias, whose efforts in the 1980s helped expand the town’s hospitality sector. The exhibit will be displayed at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center after making appearances at the HMRA Trade Show and Ocean City Film Festival.
On Friday, March 14, Maryland native Rachel Druckenmiller, will lead an interactive workshop at the Convention Center titled "Charting the Course: Co-Creating a Shared Vision for Ocean City's Tomorrow." This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and registration is available at ococean.com/150.
Looking ahead, Ocean City Tourism is partnering with the Maryland Tourism Coalition for a historic walk on May 8, part of National Travel and Tourism Week. The guided tour will showcase key sites tied to the Petticoat Regime, beginning at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum and featuring five historic stops.