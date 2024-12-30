OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Center for the Arts will host its 12th annual "Shared Visions" exhibit on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, from 5 to p.m. The free event brings together visual artists and writers. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.
"Shared Visions" features 19 local writers and 25 artist members of the Art League of Ocean City. This year, visual artists submitted works—including paintings, photography, fiber art, and mixed media—that inspired writers to create poems and short prose. The art and writings will be displayed together.
“This is the 12th year for the collaboration,” said Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League. “It is an inspired coming-together of words and images and demonstrates the different forms of self-expression.”
Additionally, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., writers will read their poems and prose inspired by the exhibit. This free event, also at the Arts Center, will feature complimentary refreshments for guests.
Other January Exhibits
The Sisson Galleria will showcase an all-media group show, “Mix & Mingle,” focusing on creative collaborations and individual artistic techniques. Mary Bode Byrd will judge the exhibit, and cash prizes will be awarded.
Studio E will feature Collin Byrd, assistant professor of art at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, whose digital creations experiment with 3D printing and interactive comic art.
The Schwab Spotlight Gallery will highlight Bernadette Tucker, a retired Therapeutic Recreation Therapist. Her exhibit, “Tropical Paradise,” explores water and healing through her art.
Jessica Beck, an architecture and civil engineering student at Catholic University and Art League scholarship recipient, will showcase her ocean-inspired work in the January Artisan Showcase.
Satellite Galleries
The Art League’s satellite galleries also debut new exhibits on Jan. 3:
- Princess Royale Hotel (9110 Coastal Hwy): Suzy Quader of Ocean Pines displays her pastel landscapes.
- Coffee Beanery (94th St. and Coastal Hwy): Alexis McKenzie of Rehoboth Beach exhibits her colorful, abstract mixed-media art.
The Arts Center’s exhibits run through Feb. 1, while satellite gallery shows will continue through March 29.