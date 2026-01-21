OCEAN CITY, Md. - As temperatures are expected to plunge into the low 20s and even single digits this weekend, many residents will bundle up and remain indoors. For people experiencing homelessness, however, avoiding the cold is not always an option.
Some unhoused individuals are forced to endure freezing conditions outdoors as winter weather tightens its grip on the region. Health officials warn that prolonged exposure to extreme cold can be deadly.
Sally Dowling, chief medical officer at Atlantic General Hospital, said cold exposure can lead to hypothermia, a dangerous condition that affects the entire body. “hypothermia, which is the effect on the entire body of exposure to cold. And that can cause depression of respiration, heart rate, and can be life threatening,” Dowling said.
In Ocean City, resources are available to help protect people without shelter during extreme cold. City Manager Terry McGean said a cold weather shelter opens when temperatures drop below a certain threshold.
“Lutheran Church on the north end of town, does open a cold weather shelter when the weather gets below 25 degrees..” McGean said.
The Saint Peter's Lutheran Church in Ocean City provides overnight accommodations for those in need during cold weather events. Inside the church, beds are set up for the night, clothing is available, and volunteers prepare both dinner and breakfast.
“We try and provide them with everything they might need,” a representative from the church said.
The shelter can house up to 24 people per night and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. “We have a fairly limited number of homeless. Typically, that location is enough,” McGean said.
For those who must work outdoors during freezing conditions, Dowling emphasized the importance of taking precautions to stay safe.
“Muscles moving and blood flowing helps. Obviously if you have the opportunity to, intermittently get out of the cold, staying hydrated if possible with warm liquids. But any type of hydration are all very important,” she said.
People looking for shelter when the temperature drops below 25 degrees can register at the Lutheran Church shelter between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and those staying overnight are allowed to remain inside until 7 a.m.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.