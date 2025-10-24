OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Comic Con will return to the Roland E. Powell Convention Center for its eighth year on Dec. 13–14, offering a lineup of celebrity guests, comic creators, cosplay contests and fan programming.
Scheduled guests include actors from the 1982 film Annie—Aileen Quinn, Rosanne Sorrentino, and Toni Ann Gisondi—as well as motion-capture performer T.J. Storm, known for portraying characters such as Godzilla, Predator, Red Hulk, and Darth Vader. Actor Dennis McDonald from the Bad Boys franchise is also listed, along with performers from director George A. Romero’s zombie films, including Mike Ancas, Mark Tierno, and Eugene A. Clark.
Comic creators on the guest list include Greg LaRocque (The Flash), Trish Forstner (Stray Dogs), Peter Tomasi (Batman and Robin), Mark McKenna (The Punisher), Jo Chen (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Keith Williams (She-Hulk), and Jason Keith (Ghost Rider).
In addition to celebrity appearances, the convention will feature anime screenings, fan discussion panels, a cosplay contest, video game tournaments and over 300 booths with comics, collectibles and related merchandise. Replica vehicles will be on display for photo opportunities, including models resembling the A-Team van, Robocop cruiser, and Daryl Dixon’s motorcycle.
People attending in costume can receive a $1 discount on admission and may enter the cosplay contest. Costumed fan organizations, including the 501st Legion, Rebel Legion, Saber Guild, Charm City Ghostbusters and The Finest, are scheduled to participate.
The event also incorporates local charitable efforts. Attendees who bring a non-perishable food item for Diakonia Inc. will receive a $1 discount, and a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the Hero Initiative, Delmarva Makerspace and Worcester Goes Purple.
Admission prices are $20 for a weekend pass, $15 for Saturday only, and $10 for Sunday only. Children 9 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. Tickets are available at the door or online.