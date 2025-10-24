Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent, New Castle, and Inland Sussex Counties. In Maryland, Caroline, Kent MD, and Queen Annes Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&