Ocean City considers ordinance to ban e-bikes and electric scooters in Northside Park.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City officials are working on an ordinance that would restrict e-bikes and electric scooters in Northside Park and allow for fines against violators.
Elizabeth Urich, who walks her dog Jackson twice a day in the park, said she has noticed more scooters and e-bikes during the busy summer months. “It was a bit crazy in July and early August,” Urich said.
Northside Park attracts thousands of visitors each summer to walk dogs, ride bicycles, or relax on benches overlooking the water. While those activities are permitted, e-bikes and electric scooters are currently banned under park rules.
Still, many riders continue to use them. Parkgoer Chip Molloy said that creates safety concerns. “They go too fast. There’s just too many people that are walking through the park, too many little children walking through the park, pets, etc.,” Molloy said.
For now, the restriction is only a park rule, which means police cannot enforce it and fines cannot be issued. But the Recreation and Parks Department is working with the town on drafting an ordinance that would make the ban enforceable.
“I think a citation is a deterrent to people using it,” Molloy said.
Once completed, the draft ordinance will go before the Mayor and Council. No timeline has been set for when it will be introduced.