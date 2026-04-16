OCEAN CITY, Md. - The town of Ocean City is addressing misinformation circulating on social media regarding an alleged curfew on the boardwalk.
The town posted on Facebook and said the claim is false and confirmed that no curfew is currently in place. The town added that the area remains open for both locals and visitors to enjoy responsibly.
Ocean City also urged the public to rely on official communication channels for accurate and up-to-date information.
"It’s shame to hear it was fake. The town truly needs a curfew," one person commented.
"Thank God. I always enjoy my late night walks with friends. As long as you keep the sound down, you're fine," said another person.