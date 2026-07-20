Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.