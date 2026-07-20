This article has been updated with the latest information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on July 20, 2026.
OCEAN CITY, Md. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Baltimore District will begin a new maintenance dredging cycle at the Ocean City Inlet on Wednesday, July 22, removing about 5,000 cubic yards of material from the federal navigation channel.
The work will be performed by the dredge MURDEN and is expected to continue for about 15 days, wrapping up just before the start of the White Marlin Open.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the project will focus on the priority area within the federal channel to help maintain safe navigation for commercial and recreational boating traffic.
The MURDEN can carry the equivalent of up to 50 dump truck loads of dredged material at a time. The material will be transported to an approved nearshore placement site along Assateague Island, where it will be deposited to help reduce the effects of sediment movement and shoreline erosion.
“Ensuring the safety and economic resilience of the region depends heavily on keeping the Ocean City Inlet clear,” Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera said. “By launching this second dredging cycle, we are fulfilling our commitment to a safe maritime passage, keeping the waters navigable for local commercial vessels, recreational boaters, and the U.S. Coast Guard's lifesaving missions.”
Earlier this year, the MURDEN completed a previous dredging cycle in early May, removing 5,020 cubic yards of material from Priority Area No. 1, including the entrance to the Sinepuxent Channel, along with a secondary area outside the channel on the ocean side.
During that operation, an additional 20,450 cubic yards of material was removed from the borrow area. All of the dredged material was placed at the nearshore placement site along Assateague Island.
The Ocean City Inlet is a critical navigation channel for commercial fishing operations, recreational boaters and the U.S. Coast Guard, and routine maintenance dredging helps keep the waterway open for safe passage.