OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Convention Center, a popular destination along the Maryland coast, could soon undergo a $4 million renovation funded by bond money, pending approval from the town council.
The proposed investment aims to modernize the facility, which has been in operation since 1972. Improvements include a new roof, elevator upgrades, and replacing the concrete flooring in exhibit halls A, B, and C with multi-purpose flooring, better suited for sporting events.
“Over the years, we’ve been gradually trying to improve the facility,” said Tom Perlozzo, Ocean City's Director of Tourism and Business Development. “This is a great step to keep us moving forward, especially as the convention center serves as an economic catalyst for the town.”
Michelle Houseman, a frequent visitor to the area, supports the renovation, expressing confidence that the improvements would quickly pay off. “I think they’ll make that money back very quickly, with everybody coming in from different states,” she said.
Houseman believes the changes will attract larger crowds and benefit the local economy. “It would be a great idea because it would bring in more people to Ocean City, and boost the economy a little bit. All the sports can be played in there,” she added.
The Ocean City Council is set to hold its first reading of the bond proposal tonight. If approved, the measure will move to a second and final reading before the funds are allocated for the project.