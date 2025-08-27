Ocean City, Md. – The members of Ocean City Firefighters & Paramedics gave back to the community by donating school supplies to the Ocean City Elementary School.
The donation included backpacks, pencil cases, markers, lunch boxes and headphones. The department said the donation hopes to help students start the school year with all the tools they will need to succeed.
“Our firefighters love to give back, and we want to see every student succeed,” said Ryan Whittington, President of the local. “Times are tough in the world right now, and any love we can share with our community, we will. That’s what we do as firefighters.”