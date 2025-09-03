OCEAN CITY, Md. - Thousands of motorcycles are expected to roll into town this week as Ocean City hosts its annual Rock and Ride Bikefest, set for Wednesday through Saturday.
The four-day event will feature live music, custom motorcycles, shows and a wide range of vendors. For many riders, the atmosphere is what keeps them coming back.
“Just the all-around atmosphere. It’s great here in Ocean City,” said Norm Volpe, who has attended the event since 2013. “You got the beaches, you got the ocean, you got the bikes, you got the shows, you got the vendors.”
This year marks the first time the event will be managed by Matt Odachowski and his team, who have expanded offerings at the inlet.
“What we’re doing different this year is we’re going to have more vendors into the inlet,” Odachowski said. “It’s actually going to start open at 9 a.m., and it’s free to get to the vendors.”
In addition to more vendors, organizers say visitors can expect increased seating areas and performances from local bands throughout town.
“I’m looking forward to that,” Volpe said. “They do have good music and vendors here, but you know, more is better.”
While organizers and the town want the event to be fun, officials are also emphasizing safety. Unlike last year, Ocean City will enforce a special event zone during OC Rock and Ride. The zone lowers the speed limit, increases police presence and raises fines for traffic violations.
“Can never be too safe on two wheels? You know, more safety the better,” Volpe said.
Odachowski agreed, adding that safety is the top priority.
“We’re trying to make sure that this is an event that everybody comes to town, everybody has a great time,” he said. “They come here, they have fun, but most importantly, they go home and are safe that whole time.”
The OC Rock and Ride Bikefest runs from Wednesday, Sept. 10, through Saturday, Sept. 13.