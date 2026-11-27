...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...1 to 2 of inundation above ground level in low-lying
areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Sussex County Delaware.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property
including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure
will be inundated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although high tide has passed on the
oceanfront and Delaware Bay, flooding will linger on back bays
including Rehoboth and Little Assawoman Bays.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal
flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water
levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property.
Follow the recommendations of local emergency management
officials.
Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be
deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in
danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly
repairs.
Visit the National Water Prediction Service at
https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and
flood impact information for your local tide gauge.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&
The town said it will continue to monitor tidal conditions and address remaining storm-related impacts.
Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at
CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in
Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing
Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for
the website and manage digital entities.
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City says it is open for business following the Thanksgiving Day nor'easter, though storm damage has prompted temporary changes to Winterfest of Lights.
On Friday, Nov. 27, the town said Ocean City had passed the most significant high tide cycles and crews were continuing cleanup efforts. Minor tidal flooding remains possible during upcoming high tides, but water levels are not expected to reach those experienced during Thursday's storm.
The beach in Fenwick Island suffered some erosion from yesterday's nor'easter. (Cpl. Chris Story)
A nor'easter hitting the coast is causing damage and flooding.
The beach in Fenwick Island suffered some erosion from yesterday's nor'easter. (Cpl. Chris Story)
The beach in Fenwick Island suffered some erosion from yesterday's nor'easter. (Cpl. Chris Story)
The Ocean City boardwalk became covered in sea foam as water got closer.
A van is towed out of the high waters in Ocean City.
Storm water floods this street in the Vines of Sandhill neighborhood. (Kelsey Stanziale)
Storm water floods this street in the Vines of Sandhill neighborhood. (Kelsey Stanziale)
A flooded road in Millsboro.
Rough water in the Lewes Canal.
A flooded street in Mariners Cove.
An aerial view of the Indian River Inlet on Thursday afternoon.
A light pole was blown over in the parking lot of Redners in Lewes.
Flooding at Pickering Beach.
Water and sand are on the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach.
The water is coming up the pathway and onto the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach.
Water and sand are on the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach.
The roof on a hotel in Ocean City was destroyed from the storm.
Parking lots and beaches are flooding at the Indian River Inlet. (DelDOT)
Northbound on Route 1 near Fred Hudson Road closed due to flooding Thursday morning. (DelDOT)
Water rises at a beach crossing in Dewey Beach.
A fallen tree covers Silver Lake Road in Rehoboth Beach.
A road in Lewes closed due to flooding.
Flooded streets in Lewes.
Holiday weekend events are moving forward as scheduled, including:
The Holiday Shoppers Fair at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.
The Irish Tenors performance Friday evening at the Performing Arts Center.
The Character Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Convention Center.
The Inlet Parking Lot has also reopened.
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Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park will open as scheduled Friday evening with temporary modifications after Thursday's storm damaged the Winterfest tent.
The tent, which houses Winterfest Village and Santa's North Pole, will remain closed until further notice. Guests will be directed to an alternate waiting area and will still have access to the walking light displays throughout the park, said the town.
“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the dedicated Town employees who spent their Thanksgiving holiday working through the storm, as well as those who continue to work today on post-storm cleanup efforts,” said City Manager Terry McGean. “I am proud of their commitment to our community and to the safety of our residents and visitors. Thanks to their efforts, Ocean City is open for business, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy the holiday weekend.”
The town said it will continue to monitor tidal conditions and address remaining storm-related impacts. People are advised to exercise caution in low-lying areas where tidal flooding remains possible.
Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at
CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in
Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing
Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for
the website and manage digital entities.