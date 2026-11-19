OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City's annual Winterfest kicked off Thursday night with festive light displays, fireworks and holiday activities, bringing the community together to celebrate the start of the holiday season.
For some, the excitement began well before opening night.
"I saw them building up in the meantime back in October," said Austin Pataki, who watched preparations for Winterfest.
Pataki said he was looking forward to exploring everything the park has to offer.
"I'm excited to see how long it'll take me to really get around to see everything, and it's a little overwhelming, but I'm excited about the challenge to see everything," Pataki said.
Winterfest offers visitors several holiday-themed photo opportunities, along with the chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
For longtime attendees like William Magargle, who has been coming to Winterfest for more than 10 years, the event is about more than holiday lights.
"It's all locals here. You're running into friends all the time. It just brings a sense of community. It opens up to holiday season and it's just wonderful," Magargle said.
Fireworks lit up the night sky as Winterfest officially got underway, adding to the holiday atmosphere in Ocean City.
The annual celebration continues through Jan. 2, giving visitors plenty of time to experience the festive displays and holiday activities before the lights go dark for the season.