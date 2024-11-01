OCEAN CITY, Md.- After 11 years of service as Ocean City’s top law enforcement officer, Police Chief Ross Buzzuro is retiring. Town officials say Captain Michael Colbert will be stepping in as interim chief effective Nov. 1. Chief Buzzuro, who has overseen a department of nearly 100 full-time officers and an additional seasonal and civilian workforce, is credited with developing impactful crime prevention strategies and steering initiatives to enhance public safety in Ocean City.
Among his accomplishments, the town details how Buzzuro, along with town leaders, spearheaded the establishment of a Special Event Zone. The legislation created stricter regulations to improve safety during high-traffic periods and to address challenges brought on by unsanctioned motor events.
Reflecting on his tenure, Chief Buzzuro expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve Ocean City, both as a public servant and a longtime community member. Buzzuro said his nearly four-decade career began in Baltimore City, where he developed experience, including roles in special enforcement and criminal investigations.
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan commended Buzzuro’s contributions, describing him as, “the right chief at the right time.”
As the town launches a national search for a new chief, Captain Colbert will guide the department in the meantime, aiming for continuity in public safety and community partnerships.