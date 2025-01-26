OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Blood Bank of Delmarva will host its 26th annual Ocean City Blood Drive from Jan. 27 through Jan. 29 at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center to wrap up National Blood Donor Month.
This year’s event, themed “Ocean City Life Patrol,” pays tribute to the town’s iconic beach patrol while encouraging donors to “Make Waves, Save Lives.” BBD says this blood drive is traditionally the organization's largest.
“It’s the biggest blood drive around,” said Blood Bank of Delmarva Account Manager Bryan Shepherd. “Nothing else touches the scope of what it does.”
Winter months often bring challenges for blood donations, with weather-related cancellations and fewer donors.
“It’s an important time to raise awareness about the need for blood donations - Let’s end the month on a positive note.” said Blood Bank of Delmarva Executive Director, Blood Operations Steve Corse.
The event is supported by local organizations, including the Town of Ocean City, Knights of Columbus Council #9503, Ocean City Lions Club, Greater Ocean City Maryland Chamber of Commerce, and the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines/Ocean City. Donors are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance to streamline the donation process.