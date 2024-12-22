OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is ringing in 2025 with a dazzling fireworks display across two locations, celebrating the New Year and the town’s 150th anniversary. The events include fireworks shows in downtown and uptown locations.
The primary display will take place downtown on the beach near Dorchester Street. For those seeking a more subdued celebration, a smaller show will light up the sky at Northside Park.
The boardwalk will have classic games at the Fun City Arcade, open from 10 a.m. to midnight, and The Purple Moose will have live country music by the Dwayne Wilson Band starting at 10 p.m. Winterfest of Lights will still be lighting up Northside Park for the last time, open until 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
To make the celebration more accessible, Ocean City will offer free bus service starting at 6 a.m. on Dec. 31 until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1. More events and happenings can be found here.