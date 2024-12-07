OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2025 with a year-long series of events and initiatives aimed at engaging both residents and visitors. The festivities will begin with the Atlantic General Penguin Swim on New Year’s Day as part of the "150 Days of Celebrations."
The celebration will include enhancements to popular events like Springfest, Sunfest, and Winterfest, along with new monthly activities such as historical exhibits at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum and a "Dine Around Town" series.
“We wanted to create a year-long celebration that highlights everything that makes Ocean City ‘Somewhere to Smile About,’” said Tom Perlozzo, the town’s director of tourism and business development. “The 150 Days of Celebrations will include festivals, concerts, mobile exhibits, and community gatherings honoring Ocean City’s past, present, and future.”
The anniversary will feature partnerships with local organizations, including the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, the Art League of Ocean City, and the Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association. Together, they aim to provide unique experiences that showcase Ocean City’s rich history and vibrant community.
“This anniversary is about honoring our history while creating a lasting impact for our residents and businesses,” Perlozzo said. “We hope this milestone year fosters pride in our past and excitement for our future.”
Visitors can take advantage of the "Book Early and Save" promotion, offering discounts on accommodations booked by Feb. 28, 2025.
For more information, visit ococean.com/150 or follow @oceancitymaryland on social media.