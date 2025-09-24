OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Beach Patrol officially ended its coverage for the season Monday, leaving the town’s 10 miles of shoreline unguarded until May 2026. The beach patrol is urging visitors to remain cautious in the water.
Beach patrol crews spent the past few days cleaning and storing lifeguard stands for the winter. The agency reminded swimmers to be aware of rip currents, a hazard that kept guards busy all summer.
According to beach patrol officials, lifeguards carried out more than 3,500 rescues this season, underscoring their importance during the peak tourist months.
Vacationer Eric Fasnacht said he feels safer entering deeper water when lifeguards are present. “If there’s a lifeguard presence, I’ll go till they blow the whistle,” he said. “But if there’s nobody around, waist deep.”
Local surfer Jason Boyd, who has decades of experience in the ocean, offered advice for anyone caught in a rip current without lifeguards nearby. “Stay on top and swim sideways. Don’t fight it. Just let it take you out, then move horizontal to the beach until you’re out of the current,” Boyd said.
The beach patrol will return to the sand in May for the start of the 2026 season. Until then, swimming in Ocean City is at one’s own risk.