Only a few days left with lifeguards on the Ocean City beach.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Lifeguards in Ocean City will be on duty for the final time this season on Sunday, Sept. 21, according to the Ocean City Beach Patrol.
The summer crowds may be gone from Ocean City, but so are most of the lifeguards. As families pack up and head home, longtime visitor John Bailey says he and his wife enjoy celebrating their wedding anniversary on a quieter beach.
“I’d rather have it this way,” Bailey said. “The busy crowds, just too much sometimes.”
But with fewer people on the sand also comes fewer lifeguards in the stands. The Ocean City Beach Patrol said about two-thirds of its guards have left for the season, many returning to school. That leaves the remaining crews responsible for covering larger areas of the shoreline.
The Beach Patrol has played a key role this summer, including helping to keep swimmers safe during Hurricane Erin when strong rip currents and rough surf threatened visitors.
“If you’re going in the water, you should be here with the lifeguards.,” Bailey said. “Even if you’re a really good swimmer, you never know with the currents nowadays.”
So if you’re planning a late-season beach trip and still want lifeguards keeping watch, be sure to get here before Sept. 21 comes to a close.