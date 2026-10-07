OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City voters will head to the polls Nov. 3 for the town's municipal election, which will be held in conjunction with Maryland's gubernatorial election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Highway. The municipal election will be held in Hall A, while the gubernatorial election will be held in Hall B.
Voters must sign in at both the municipal and federal/state registration desks.
The municipal election includes a race for mayor and three City Council seats.
Mayoral candidates are Matt James and Rick Meehan.
Four candidates are running for the three available City Council seats: Billy Apostolou, Wayne Johnson, Larry Noccolino and Carol Proctor.
The voter registration deadline is Oct. 13.
Ocean City voters who want to cast an absentee ballot must submit their application to the Board of Supervisors of Elections of Ocean City through the Office of the City Clerk by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2.
The town says free bus service will be available on Election Day.
The newly elected mayor and council members, along with incumbent council members, are scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 for the organizational meeting.
At that meeting, council members will elect a council president and appoint a secretary.